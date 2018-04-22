Education projects hit after Atishi removal: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia in New Delhi. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna/File) Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia in New Delhi. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna/File)

Meeting Budget targets in the field of education will take longer than planned, said Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, after the appointment of his advisor, Atishi Marlena, was declared void by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“The three projects that will be impacted the most will be Mission Buniyaad, Happiness Curriculum, and strengthening of school management committees. With an advisor, things were easier to implement. Now, all preliminary meetings, coordination and school visits have to be done by me. All of this will take a much longer time than we had planned,” Sisodia told The Indian Express.

Mission Buniyaad is an exercise to improve learning levels in students of classes III-IX. It is an extension of the Chunauti scheme, started by the Delhi government to improve learning levels after a survey found that students were faring poorly. The scheme was to be implemented in government as well as municipal schools. The Happiness Curriculum, which was announced earlier this year, is an activity-based programme that focuses on the overall well-being of students.

The Delhi government and Aam Aadmi Party have hit out at the Centre after the appointments of 10 advisors to ministers were declared void on Tuesday. Government sources, meanwhile, said that there are no immediate plans to accommodate the 10 appointees in other government corporations or boards. “They have not done anything wrong and will not be sent to other departments. Raghav Chadha has returned Rs 2.50, which he earned as advisor, to the MHA. His decision was endorsed by the top leadership. The party fully supports them,” a senior government official said. A government spokesperson said that no communication regarding the repayment of salaries paid to these advisors had been received.

