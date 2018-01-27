Delhi: E-rickshaw driver killed, accused sell vehicle

According to police, the victim, Mansingh, lived with his family in Rohini’s Sector 24. Picture for representation purpose. According to police, the victim, Mansingh, lived with his family in Rohini’s Sector 24. Picture for representation purpose.

An e-rickshaw driver was allegedly murdered by a group of unidentified persons, who then went on to sell the vehicle. While police are yet to make arrests in, they claim to have traced the man who bought the e-rickshaw and are questioning him.

According to police, the victim, Mansingh, lived with his family in Rohini’s Sector 24. His nephew, Govind Kumar, said Mansingh had recently taken the e-rickshaw on rent. “Last week, he left home to go to work and never returned,” Kumar said.

“His family had been searching for him… they called his phone but it went unanswered. They also looked for him in the locality. However, they did not immediately report the matter to police,” an officer said. The family then visited the owner of the e-rickshaw, who was also looking for Singh. Police said that when the owner was told that Mansingh was missing, he told the family that he had fitted the e-rickshaw with a GPS and found that the vehicle was still operational.

The family traced the missing vehicle to Welcome Metro station and called police. Police questioned the driver of the vehicle, who claimed he was sold the e-rickshaw by the accused. Police were later informed by staff at Welcome police station that they had recovered a body a few days ago from a drain, which was identified as that of Mansingh.

