Dyal Singh (Evening) becomes day college: Building where classes are being held illegal, claims day college head

With the Delhi University Executive Council giving its nod to the conversion of Dyal Singh (Evening) College into a morning one, the college has been holding classes for first-year students from an under-construction building. However, DSC (Morning) has alleged that the construction was illegal and raised safety concerns. Both the evening and morning colleges function from the same campus.

The DSC (Morning) principal, I S Bakshi, had written to the evening college principal saying the construction was in violation of building plans. However, the DSC (Evening) Principal, Pawan K Sharma, said all approvals were in place. On June 9, Bakshi wrote to Sharma saying, “With reference to your mention of few temporary rooms at the earmarked site, it is to apprise that the site in question is part of mandatory 12-metre wide rear set back, and land earmarked for playground by Land & Development Office, Urban Development Ministry, and the college layout and building plans have been approved by SDMC… accordingly.”

On July 3, he wrote to the DU Pro Vice Chancellor saying that the set back area was “crucial for access of the college by emergency services”, and that “construction is being carried out in violation of approved layout and building plans”. P K Parihar, a geography teacher of DSC (Morning), said, “It is an illegal structure. Even if it was legal, till the time you get a fitness certificate you cannot open it to public. They’re calling it a semi-permanent structure, but pucca material is being used for the same.”

Students and teachers of DSC (Evening), however, seemed more perturbed with the noise than safety. On Thursday, students struggled to listen in class due to noise from construction activity taking place above. Shifa, a first-year student, said, “We can’t sit in the last row because we can’t hear the teacher. On days when we come late and have to sit at the back, it is difficult to hear anything.”

Alka Tyagi, an English teacher, said, “The part where construction is taking place is separate from where classes are being held, so it’s not unsafe. But the noise is definitely a problem.” Sharma, however, said construction was complete and “only finishing work like painting is going on”. “… This is a semi-permanent structure, there is nothing illegal about it. Once the permanent structure is complete, we’ll demolish it. Semi-permanent structures don’t need approval from MCD and other bodies. Then, porta cabins and bamboo rooms which exist in the college should also be called illegal,” he said.

He added, “…The area has been properly cordoned off, and guards are there to ensure students don’t stray into the nearby area where construction is happening. Such rumours are being spread to stop the conversion of DSC into a morning college.” DSC (Evening) had first floated the idea to function as a day college in August 2015. DU then set up a five-member inspection committee which gave its approval in its meeting on February 14 this year. However, the staff council of DSC (Morning) opposed the move and alleged that Bakshi didn’t grant approval to the conversion. The first cut-off at Dyal Singh College (evening) was between 87 and 95 per cent for different courses.

