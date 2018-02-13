Dyal Singh College teachers say suspension of professor illegal

The Dyal Singh College Teachers’ Association demanded that Mandal’s suspension be revoked “without further delay”. The Dyal Singh College Teachers’ Association demanded that Mandal’s suspension be revoked “without further delay”.

The Dyal Singh College Teachers’ Association (DSCTA) has alleged that the suspension of Kedar Kumar Mandal, a Hindi teacher at the college, in September last year was “illegal”. Mandal was suspended after he wrote a Facebook post about Goddess Durga. Soon after, the BJP-backed National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) filed a police complaint in this regard and the ABVP demanded his suspension.

In a statement, DSCTA president P K Parihar said, “The suspension was illegal since the mandatory prior approval of the Vice-Chancellor has not been obtained, as per office records. Further, he was not given a proper notice.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mandal confirmed that he had not been served a chargesheet, but said he wasn’t aware if the V-C’s approval had been sought for his suspension. “I am just waiting for my suspension to get over and join the college,” he said.

Governing body chairman Amitabh Sinha said, “The appropriate bodies have already taken the necessary approval. It’s the principal’s onus to ensure these procedures are followed on the basis of the GB recommendations. He must have taken the necessary steps. This is anyway now a legal matter so let the law take its own course.” The DSCTA demanded that Mandal’s suspension be revoked “without further delay”. DSC principal I S Bakshi did not respond to queries by The Indian Express.

