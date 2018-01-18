DU students ‘occupy’ Vishwavidyalaya metro station, protest against metro fare hike

Protesting students holding placards at the metro station gate. (Express) Protesting students holding placards at the metro station gate. (Express)

Students of various colleges of Delhi University on Thursday “occupied” the Vishwavidyalaya metro station and raised slogans, demanding roll-back in metro fare hike.

The protest– “Occupy Vishwavidyalaya”– organised by All India Students’ Association (AISA), saw a number of students shouting slogans — “mehengi metro nahi chalegi” (costly metro will not be allowed), “paee paee occupy (occupy every inch)”, and “rollback rollback, metro fare rollback”.

The students “occupied” Gaye number 3 of the metro station. “We will occupy the gate till somebody from the Central government or DMRC gives us an assurance that fare hike will be rolled back. Until then, we won’t move from here,” said Kawalpreet Kaur from AISA.

Students protest in the presence of police personnel. (Express) Students protest in the presence of police personnel. (Express)

“What is the use of the Vishwavidyalaya metro station if students can’t access it? We demand the rollback of the fare hike and concessional passes for students,” said Kaur.

“We saw how the central government raised fares twice in the last one year and exposed their anti-student agenda. These fares will now keep on increasing periodically. We cannot keep silent on these issues. We will not tolerate this constant increase in fairs,” she said.

The ‘occupy metro’ protest, a call for which was given by student group AISA. (Express) The ‘occupy metro’ protest, a call for which was given by student group AISA. (Express)

A heavy police force was also deployed at the metro station to keep the situation under control. Students from AISA have been canvassing for support in different colleges for the past few days.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App