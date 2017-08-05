DU student slashed with blade, cops suspect snatching

An 18-year-old Delhi University student was attacked with a blade in north Delhi’s Timarpur on Thursday afternoon. (Express Photo) An 18-year-old Delhi University student was attacked with a blade in north Delhi’s Timarpur on Thursday afternoon. (Express Photo)

An 18-year-old Delhi University student was attacked with a blade in north Delhi’s Timarpur on Thursday afternoon. Police said the girl was on her way home when the incident took place. While her family suspects she was attacked by a stalker, police said it was a case of snatching. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Jatin Narwal said the attacker probably tried to cut the strap of the laptop bag she was carrying. A case has been lodged and

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Jatin Narwal said the attacker probably tried to cut the strap of the laptop bag she was carrying. A case has been lodged and investigation is underway, he added.

The girl was admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. Her family said she received 35 stitches on her back. A family member said, “It may be a case of stalking as many persons loiter around the area. She had spotted a man whom she often saw on her way home. However, he never acted suspiciously. We have informed police about him.”

In her complaint to the police, the girl said she was walking home around 3.15 pm when a man on a bike stopped near her. “Before she could react, the man slashed her back, pushed her down on the road and sped away,” she said. Passersby helped take her to a hospital and informed her family.

Police sources said local criminals in the area, who have been involved in cases of thefts and snatching, could be behind the incident. Police have collected footage from a CCTV camera installed in the area and are trying to establish the identity of the accused.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App