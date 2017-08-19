DU student ‘molested’ at Metro station, one held

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a Delhi University student inside the premises of a Metro station, Friday. Police said the accused, identified as Akshay Gupta (22), was picked up from Pulbangash Metro station after the woman reported the matter.

According to DCP (Metro), Pankaj Kumar Singh, the accused stalked the woman, who was accompanied by her cousin, till the Metro station. He crept up from behind and touched her inappropriately, the woman alleged.

When she confronted him, he hurled abuses but also urged her to become friends with him. “When she refused, he started to issue threats. The woman called police and he was apprehended from the spot,” said an officer. The woman told police that the accused had been stalking her for the past two months.

