DU student found dead in Narela flat

A 20-year-old Delhi University (DU) student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a flat in Rohini’s Narela area Thursday morning. Police said she was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside a flat that was locked by her male friend. Sources said a four-line note was found at the spot, which police suspect could be a suicide letter. The matter came to light when the girl’s parents approached Alipur police station, stating that their daughter had been missing since Wednesday.

They told police that she had gone to write an exam in North Campus and did not return home. Police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and started the probe. During investigation, police found that a friend had picked her up on a motorbike from North Campus. A police team immediately tracked him down and brought him in for questioning. “He told police that he and the girl knew each other since 2013.

He said they had been going through a rough patch. So on Wednesday, he picked her up and took her to a flat in Narela so that they could sort out the issue. He had an argument with the girl, after which he locked her inside the flat and returned home,” a police officer said. Sources said police suspect the man might have killed the student and was making up a false story to cover his tracks. “The note recovered from the spot is yet to be verified. We found several discrepancies in the man’s statement. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

