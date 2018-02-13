DU student files FIR after harassment on bus

The officer added, “The accused used a bag to hide his actions from others on board the bus. However, he made his private parts visible to the woman.” (Rpresentational Image) The officer added, “The accused used a bag to hide his actions from others on board the bus. However, he made his private parts visible to the woman.” (Rpresentational Image)

A 20-year-old Delhi University student has registered a complaint against a middle-aged man for allegedly masturbating and touching her inappropriately while sitting beside her on a DTC bus. The woman has also posted a video of the alleged incident on social media.

The complainant, an English (Hons) student, claimed that no one came forward to help her even after she raised an alarm. Although an FIR in the matter was registered at Vasant Vihar police station on February 8, no arrest has been made so far.

Additional DCP (southwest) Monika Bhardwaj said, “We had lodged an FIR under IPC sections 354, 354A, and 294 after the complainant approached police. Our server was not working when we received the complaint. We asked her to go back home and that we would forward her complaint to her home. But she insisted on staying back and it got late due to technical problems.”

“We have formed several teams and they are showing pictures of the accused to people for clues,” she added.

A senior police officer said, “The incident took place when the woman was returning home on a DTC bus plying on the Vasant Vihar-IIT Gate route on February 7. The complainant said that an elderly man sat next to her and leaned against her.”

The officer added, “The accused used a bag to hide his actions from others on board the bus. However, he made his private parts visible to the woman.”

The woman alleged, “Initially, I ignored when he was misbehaving with me but I was shocked when I saw him unzipping his pants and masturbating. I immediately raised an alarm and yelled at him but he did not understand since he was in an inebriated condition. I told my co-passengers, but… they also ignored it.”

