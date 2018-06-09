DU considers action against teachers for boycott

The Delhi University administration is considering disciplinary action against teachers who have been boycotting evaluation work for over a month now. While the Registrar Friday issued an “appeal” reminding them that evaluation work was their “mandatory duty”, sources told The Indian Express that failure to pay heed to the request could lead to action on Monday.

Evaluation work has been almost entirely halted on a call given by the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA), which has been protesting against policies of the Central government that will lead to “privatisation of education and impact reservation in teaching positions”. Principals of some colleges, such as Dyal Singh and ARSD, issued appeals to teachers, saying they had received names of those boycotting evaluation from Dean (Examinations).

“We have not threatened any teacher, we have only issued appeals because students are suffering,” said ARSD principal Gyantosh Jha. On Friday, a meeting of the DU administration and principals took place on the issue.

“We don’t want to take any harsh action but we’re running out of time. If teachers don’t join evaluation work by Monday, we will give principals a free hand to take appropriate action against those boycotting evaluation work,” said a DU official.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App