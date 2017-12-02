DU college to hold conference on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

Maharaja Agrasen College Maharaja Agrasen College

Stating that the contribution of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya has been ignored, and to analyse why the government has placed so much emphasis on him, Delhi University’s Maharaja Agrasen College is set to hold a national conference on him in January. The conference is sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and is titled ‘Integral Humanism: Vision and Mission’.

The political science department of the college has finalised the topic, which has been approved by the governing body. “Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya had been ignored for long and, purely through academics, we wanted to analyse why the government has laid so much emphasis on him — that an entire year was devoted for centenary celebration,” Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, the teacher in-charge of political science at the college, said.

A year-long celebration of Upadhyaya’s birth centenary had been launched in September 2016. Several social welfare schemes have been named after the Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder, and in October, the Mughalsarai railway station in Uttar Pradesh was renamed Deen Dayal Upadhyaya station. Tiwari said the national conference is a purely “academic venture”.

Keeping in mind the note — “Integral humanism believes dharma is the guiding principle of the state. Dharma is distinct from religion; it is the moral compass of the government” — papers have been invited for the conference, to be held in January.

There are also sub-themes such as ‘social and political journey of Deen Dyal Upadhyaya’, ‘philosophy and social thought of integral humanism’, ‘nationalist ideology of Deen Dayal’, ‘democracy and role of political parties’, ‘India’s defense and foreign policy’, and ‘Indian economy, poverty and concept of antyodaya’.

The papers presented at the conference will be compiled into a book and released later.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App