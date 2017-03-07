DTU to hold second TED talk next month

Delhi Technological University (DTU) will hold the second edition of TEDxDTU on the theme, Because Grey Matters, on March 18. TEDx events are locally organised conferences and talks which are licensed under TED, a non-profit body that organises similar talks across the world. The event will have speakers talk about the complexity of human lives, minds and situations.

Speakers will also look into the ongoing humanitarian conflicts and socio-cultural debates in the world. “TEDxDTU started in 2016 with its extraordinary panel of speakers. This time, we’re innovating at the highest levels to produce an event of global standards which will resonate amongst us all. We will see the reflection of our similarity in our uniqueness,” Satyanshu Sapra, Curator of TEDxDTU 2017, said.

The speakers include Laxmi Agarwal, founder of Stop Acid Attacks, Sanjay Aggarwal, managing director of Fortum (India) which works on energy security and sustainability, Padma Bhushan awardee Madhav Gadgil, an ecologist, singer and dancer Monica Dogra, and others.