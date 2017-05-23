DTC to add 20 new AC buses to its destination services fleet 

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Monday announced to add 20 new air-conditioned buses under its ‘destination bus services’. “The DTC has decided to run 20 new AC buses under its destination bus services. The move is intended to provide seamless travel experience to commuters,” an official said. The new buses will connect Dwarka, Janakpuri, Patparganj and Rohini with Krishi Bhawan, Nehru Place, JLN Stadium and Shivaji Stadium.

The DTC introduced its destination service with 20 buses on May 1 after the National Green Tribunal ordered the Delhi government to start the services to reduce dependence on private vehicles to control air pollution. It was modelled after the government’s ‘Point-to-Point Bus Service’ was discontinued due to poor response. Monday’s addition increased the number of destination buses to 40. The destination buses, which are already plying, leave residential areas between 8 am and 8.50 am and return at 6 pm.

Newly appointed Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, meanwhile, Monday stressed on the need to provide last-mile connectivity in a review meeting. He has sought status reports on various pending and ongoing projects.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now