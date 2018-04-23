DTC plans info system to track errant drivers

A previous attempt by the DTC to equip its bus fleet with GPS failed as most of the devices malfunctioned, making even basic tracking nearly impossible. (Express Archives) A previous attempt by the DTC to equip its bus fleet with GPS failed as most of the devices malfunctioned, making even basic tracking nearly impossible. (Express Archives)

The city’s roads may become a tad safer with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) planning to roll out a round-the-clock vehicle tracking system to rein in errant drivers indulging in over-speeding, abrupt halts and route deviations. DTC officials said a tender has been floated for the proposed ‘Vehicle Tracking and Passenger Information System’. It will be implemented in around 3,375 buses operated by the corporation and the 1,000-odd standard floor CNG buses it plans to procure, officials added.

The system will enable DTC to conduct routine appraisals of the drivers’ performance in terms of punctuality, safety and adherence to prescribed routes, timings and stoppages, an official document states.

As per the proposal, a comprehensive Geographic Information System (GIS) would be developed which would include the DTC’s complete bus operation area — including NCR and inter-state regions where DTC buses operate. “It will provide alerts to drivers and control rooms on over-speeding by buses, unauthorised stoppage and/or non-stoppage of buses at designated bus stops/ scheduled stoppage point, route deviation by buses etc. Such alerts should also be configurable to mobile phones on numbers prescribed by DTC,” the document states.

Officials said the buses would be tracked using “GPS-based, GPRS-enabled Vehicle Mounting Units” from multiple control rooms. The devices would record the location information of vehicles and their speed in a database. The real-time tracker would also capture fuel status, temperature, brake pressure, engine condition, etc., through sensors and communicate the same to the control rooms, the proposal states.

As part of the passenger information system — also part of the proposed mechanism — LED/ LCD boards and audio systems will be installed inside buses to display and announce approaching stops. Officials said while the display panels at bus stops do not come under the purview of this project, five boards will be put up at various locations for demonstrative purpose and will later be installed at other stops.

Commuters will also be provided information about routes and bus timings through multiple platforms including SMS, and mobile app, an official said, adding that there will be two panic buttons in each bus for commuters, “especially women in distress”, to send alerts to security agencies.

A previous attempt by the DTC to equip its bus fleet with GPS failed as most of the devices malfunctioned, making even basic tracking nearly impossible.

The proposal says, the entire project would be executed on a “Build, Operate & Transfer” model, and the selected vendor will be responsible for the system’s “design, development, installation, implementation, operation, maintenance and facility management”.

