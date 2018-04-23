Follow Us:
Monday, April 23, 2018
Delhi: Metro services suspended at three stations for an hour due to slum fire

"As a precautionary measure, the train services were suspended between three stations between Dilshad Garden and Mansarovar Park Metro stations during this period. The rest of the line remained unaffected," the DMRC said in a statement.

Metro train services between Dilshad Garden and Mansarovar Park stations were suspended today for over an hour as a precautionary measure when a fire broke out in nearby slums. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), at 1:15 pm, a heavy smoke was reported to be billowing out of the slums beneath the viaduct between Mansarovar Park and Shahdara (Line-1) Metro stations.

“As a precautionary measure, the train services were suspended between three stations between Dilshad Garden and Mansarovar Park Metro stations during this period. The rest of the line remained unaffected,” the DMRC said in a statement. It also stated that normal services were resumed at 2.33 pm after due clearances.

A fire broke out today in the slums in Mansarovar Park area of Shahdara. According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call was received at 1 pm about the blaze and 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

