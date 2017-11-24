DMC report flags scarcity of graveyards, cemeteries in Delhi

According to the Census 2011, the Muslim Population in Delhi is 21,58,684, while the Christian population is 1,46,093. According to the Census 2011, the Muslim Population in Delhi is 21,58,684, while the Christian population is 1,46,093.

The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has flagged the scarcity of graveyards and cemeteries in the city due to the lack of availability of land. In its annual report, the DMC said that a large number of Muslim graveyards were in areas with less population, whereas in densely populated areas the number of burial grounds was less.

“At present, there are just 131 graveyards while at one point of time there were over 650 graveyards. With increase in popoulation, the problem has increased with graveyards being overtaken by buildings and other structures,” said DMC chairman Zafarul-Islam Khan.’

The DMC annual report was released by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today. “In totality, the Muslim population of the city has increased but the number of graveyards has not increased in commensuration to Muslim population,” the report said, quoting a study by NGO Human Development Society.

The status and problems of Christian cemeteries in Delhi were studied by NGO Ullhas Foundation, commissioned by the DMC. The study has suggested options of cell-like structures, as well as underground and vertical cemeteries to solve the problem of lack of land availability for burials.





