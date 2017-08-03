DJB section officer shot dead in office

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A Delhi Jal Board (DJB) employee was shot dead inside the Board’s office in Rohini, where his son works, on Wednesday morning. According to police, the deceased, Babu Ram, 48, worked as a section officer in the DJB office at east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar. “He had gone to the office of his elder son, Nitin, who also works with the DJB, at DDA market in Rohini’s Sector 16. His body was found around 11 am,” a senior police officer said.

His body was found in a pool of blood and, police said, he was shot at from close range. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the two suspects who had earlier in the day enquired about the victim. Investigation revealed that the victim had gone to meet his son at his office, but Nitin was not present there at the time. A colleague was there, but he, too, left for work later. No other office staff was present at the time of the murder, police said.

“Nitin’s colleague returned to the office after half an hour and found the 48-year-old lying in a pool of blood. He immediately informed police. Police made enquiries and sent the body for autopsy,” an officer said. Police said Nitin was earlier allegedly associated with people who ran a betting racket in Rohini and Mukherji Nagar. He was allegedly being threatened by them over some monetary dispute.

A case has been registered at KN Katju police station and further investigation is underway, police said.

