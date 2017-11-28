Dengue claims 7-year-old boy; toll seven in Delhi this year

Of the total of 8,896 dengue cases, 4,556 patients belonged to Delhi, while 4,340 had come to the city for treatment from other states, the report stated. (Representational Image) Of the total of 8,896 dengue cases, 4,556 patients belonged to Delhi, while 4,340 had come to the city for treatment from other states, the report stated. (Representational Image)

Dengue has claimed one more life, that of a seven-year-old boy, taking the death toll due to the vector-borne disease in the national capital to seven this year. According to the authorities of the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital here, Shaurya Pratap Singh died on November 22, two days after he was admitted to the hospital.

Singh was initially admitted at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital, where it was confirmed that he was suffering from dengue. He was also kept on ventilator for 15 days as his condition was extremely critical. “He was shifted to the RML hospital on November 20, where his condition deteriorated further. He had only a five-per cent chance of survival. He died on November 22,” a senior doctor at the hospital said.

The mosquito-borne tropical disease had claimed its first victim in the city this year on August 1 when a 12-year-old boy died of dengue shock syndrome at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH). Three more deaths were reported in October by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates the data for the entire city.

The civic body, however, is yet to acknowledge two dengue deaths reported from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital. At least 347 cases of dengue were reported in the city last week, taking the total number of people affected by the vector-borne disease to 8,896, according to a municipal report released yesterday.

The number of malaria and chikungunya cases recorded till November 25 stood at 1,128 and 901 respectively. Of the total of 8,896 dengue cases, 4,556 patients belonged to Delhi, while 4,340 had come to the city for treatment from other states, the report stated.

