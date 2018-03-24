Delhi: Seven years after first stir, Hazare returns for fresh Lokpal push

Hazare begins the indefinite hunger strike at Ramlila Maidan, Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Hazare begins the indefinite hunger strike at Ramlila Maidan, Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

After a two-day train journey starting from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Swamimalai Vimalnanda reached Ramlila Maidan on Friday morning with a bag full of clothes, a pouch of medicines, and a coconut sapling. “I got him a sapling in 2011 when he was on a hunger strike in Delhi; one during a hunger strike in his village Ralegan Siddhi in 2013; and one now, when he is on a hunger-strike again,” said the 55-year-old farmer, as he pointed at social activist Anna Hazare seated alone on a raised platform.

Seven years after he led an anti-corruption movement in the capital — which captured the imagination of thousands and contributed towards toppling the UPA government — Hazare, 80, is back to the old ground, with an indefinite hunger strike.

“The Lokpal Bill and the Lokayukta Act need to be implemented but the government has tried to weaken it. Our next demand is that farmers’ issues be taken seriously — better remuneration, and pension for farmers aged above 60,” said a close aide of Hazare.

On his 19th hunger-strike, Hazare first visited Rajghat, followed by Shaheedi Park, before beginning his “satyagraha” in front of 700-plus people at Ramlila Maidan. He said, “Since 2014, I have written 43 letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding farmers’ issues and there has never been a response. Now that people are assembling in Delhi for a good cause, I am hearing how buses have been stopped and trains have been cancelled… look at the police force deployed here. This is a peaceful protest, and it saddens me that they have made it like India-Pakistan. So many hurdles are being created for our farmers to attend this.”

After the two major protests in Delhi and one in Pune in 2011, Hazare went on a hunger-strike last on December 2013 in Ralegan Siddhi. “Farmers are committing suicide, unable to pay loans. We want the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, which has been rotting for years. Anna is a unifying factor, he is not a politician, so we have faith in him,” said Akhbar Singh from Faridkot. Supati (35), from UP’s Sitapur, said, “I have less than an acre of land where I grow sugarcane and sometimes wheat. The money we earn is not enough for a family of seven. My 15-year-old son left school to work as a labourer. I am here to support Anna because the government will listen to him. He’s like Gandhi,” she said.

