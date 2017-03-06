Delhi: Woman jumps off balcony, dies

A 35-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of her home in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area. The incident took place on March 3 around 8.30 pm when the woman, identified as Rekha, got agitated after a fight with her husband after he returned home drunk, police said.

“The woman called her brother, who tried to pacify the two, but in vain. Rekha threatened to jump off the balcony and before anyone could react, she jumped and died at the spot,” a police source said.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 498A and 304B against the husband.