Delhi: Woman abducts former boyfriend’s daughter, abandons her at temple

A 28-YEAR-OLD woman allegedly abducted her ex-boyfriend’s three-month-old daughter from Seemapuri after he refused to meet her, police said, adding that the child has been rescued and that she was treated at a private hospital in Ghaziabad. Police said the accused, Laxmi, abducted the toddler and abandoned her at a temple.

“The accused and the girl’s father, Deepak, have been questioned. We have found that they were in a relationship before Deepak got married last year. The woman abducted the toddler to teach him a lesson,” said a police officer.

On Friday afternoon, Deepak found his daughter missing. When he could not find the toddler in the neighbourhood, he reported the matter to police.

Police said they started searching for the woman after Deepak told them that he suspected his ex-girlfriend’s involvement in the crime. The woman was found by Sahibabad Police, who later handed her over to their counterparts in the capital. When police questioned the accused about the whereabouts of the toddler, she told them that she had left her at Chamunda Mandir in Sahidabad.

Delhi Police contacted Sahibabad Police for help, but by then they had already received a call about the abandoned infant from residents of the area near the temple. Local residents told police they were alerted by the infant’s cries.

“The infant was taken to a hospital in Sahidabad for treatment and later handed over to the family. She is in a stable condition,” the officer said.

