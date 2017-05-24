Delhi: Wife fed man sleeping pills, killed him

A 37-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her husband after mixing sleeping pills in his food. (Representational Image) A 37-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her husband after mixing sleeping pills in his food. (Representational Image)

A 37-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her husband after mixing sleeping pills in his food last month, police said. The matter came to light after police found strangulation as the cause of death and started a probe. On April 17, police received a call from AIIMS that a person, identified as Nathuni Paswan, 54, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Defence Colony. His son told police that his father was found dead on his bed in the morning.

Prima facie, police suspected natural death but during postmortem it was found that the death was caused by “asphyxia due to strangulation”. Paswan used to work as a gardener at AIIMS. DCP (south) Ishwar Singh said it was discovered that Paswan had a strained relationship with his wife Aruna. “She was thoroughly interrogated and her call data records (CDR) were checked. It was found that she was in touch with an occultist.

On further interrogation, she broke down and revealed the truth,” said Singh. The woman told police that while her married life was passing through a turbulent phase, she came in contact with the occultist, a resident of Bihar, at the wedding of a relative. They soon became close and Aruna planned the murder, police said.

