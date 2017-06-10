Delhi: Warm weather expected throughout the day

The maximum temperature on Saturday will hover around 39 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Saturday will hover around 39 degrees Celsius.

Delhi was greeted by warm weather on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.4 degrees Celsius. As per an MeT official, the minimum temperature was normal for this time of the year. The humidity was recorded at 59 per cent, the official added.

The official has reportedly said although the sky will remain partly cloudy, rainfall is still not expected. The maximum temperature will reach close to 39 degrees Celsius.

The weather report on Friday suggested that the maximum and minimum temperature were recorded at 37.2 and 26.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

