Delhi: Warm weather expected throughout the day

The official has reportedly said the sky will remain cloudy but rainfall are still not expected, with the maximum temperature reaching at 39 degrees Celsius. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 10, 2017 11:25 am
Delhi was greeted by warm weather on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.4 degrees Celsius. As per an MeT official, the minimum temperature was normal for this time of the year. The humidity was recorded at 59 per cent, the official added.

The official has reportedly said although the sky will remain partly cloudy, rainfall is still not expected. The maximum temperature will reach close to 39 degrees Celsius.

The weather report on Friday suggested that the maximum and minimum temperature were recorded at 37.2 and 26.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

