Delhi: Waiting in hospital, TB patient dies

“A TB patient, he hailed from Katihar in Bihar and was brought here by his brother who lives in Noida. The case is under investigation,” a hospital official said. “A TB patient, he hailed from Katihar in Bihar and was brought here by his brother who lives in Noida. The case is under investigation,” a hospital official said.

A 40-year-old tuberculosis patient died, allegedly while awaiting treatment at the government district hospital in Noida on Thursday afternoon. While the district health officials maintained that an inquiry is being undertaken, police said no complaint has been filed in the case so far.

“A TB patient, he hailed from Katihar in Bihar and was brought here by his brother who lives in Noida. The case is under investigation,” a hospital official said.

According to Anurag Bhargava, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the patient had two assistants and was provided a wheelchair when he reached the hospital.

“He was asked to get some tests done. He passed away at the hospital. An investigation into the case is being conducted and strict action will be taken if any negligence is found. The patient’s family has alleged that they were made to wait and this led to his death. There are CCTVs in the hospital premises and all allegations will be looked into,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App