Delhi: Two try getting AIIMS job with forged letter, held

AIIMS Hospital Delhi (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/Files) AIIMS Hospital Delhi (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/Files)

The two wanted to become lab attendants at AIIMS. But instead of their resume, they came with a letter they claimed had been signed by the Union Health Minister. Officials at AIIMS felt something was amiss and contacted police, who soon ascertained that the letter was forged.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said they have arrested the two persons, Rambir and Shubham, under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using genuine document and 34 (common intention).

Police said the two thought they could hoodwink AIIMS authorities with a forged letter, which has now been sent for forensic examination. The incident came to light on March 16, when the two accused went to AIIMS around 6 pm. Police said they entered the office of the director and produced the letter. It had a request to employ the two as lab technicians on an ad hoc basis at the institute.

The director examined the letter and asked some follow-up questions, which made him realise the fraud. “The letter was cross-examined with the Ministry of Health and it was found that the request letter was forged,” a police officer said.

