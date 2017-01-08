Delhi transport department to rationalise routes of RTVs, mini buses

A mini-bus waiting for students outside a Civil Lines school in Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Representational) A mini-bus waiting for students outside a Civil Lines school in Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Representational)

In a bid to ensure last mile connectivity in the national capital, the Transport Department of the Delhi government has issued directions to “rationalise” all routes of RTVs and mini buses plying on the city roads. Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) has been asked to conduct a study on route rationalisation and submit its report within three months.

The decision was taken at a recent board meeting of the State Transport Authority (STA) of the Transport Department. There are about 800 RTVs and mini buses that have been allowed to run on the city roads by the department under stage carriage permits. “The STA has asked DIMTS to rationalise all routes of such vehicles. It will also be ensured that RTVs and mini buses cover all the areas that lack good bus connectivity.

“DIMTS will submit the study report within three months,” STA’s board member Madan Lal said. The decision is likely to benefit STA bus operators who rue that they do not get many passengers since e-rickshaws have come in.

“The study will also focus on whether RTVs and mini buses should be allowed in areas where the presence of e-rickshaws is not sufficient,” said a senior official. Apart from RTVs and mini bus routes, the STA Board has also given its nod to make changes in the courses of Metro feeder buses. “The Board has approved a proposal for increasing and decreasing some routes of metro feeder buses,” the official also said.