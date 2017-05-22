Delhi: Teenager and 50-year-old electrocuted after heavy rain

The spot where Thomas, 18, was electrocuted. Praveen Khanna The spot where Thomas, 18, was electrocuted. Praveen Khanna

In two separate incidents in the city, two persons — an 18-year-old boy and a 50-year-old man — lost their lives after being electrocuted on Sunday. The first incident took place around 6 pm in Dilshad Garden, when 18-year-old Robin Thomas, passing through a waterlogged road in Block A, slipped and fell into the water surging with electricity. Police said that a live wire had fallen on the road during the dust storm that preceded the rain. Police said the boy died within 10 minutes of falling on the waterlogged road and was declared brought dead at GTB Hospital. Legal action is being initiated, police said.

An eyewitness to the incident, Sanjay, said three boys had entered Gate 1 of Block A after a football match and had stopped in front of a sweets shop. Soon after, all three of them stepped into the waterlogged road. “It appeared that all of them got jolted by electricity. One of them ran to the right, another one ran to the left. But Thomas got stuck in the mud, slipped and fell on the live wire lying on the road. It took 10 minutes for the wire to be pulled out,” he said.

D P Sharma, the RWA president, said there are a lot of trees with live wires hanging from them in the area. “We have told the authorities to trim the branches regularly but they don’t pay heed. When the boy fell on the waterlogged road, he started shivering. A few people pulled the wire out with the help of a string. He was rushed to the hospital.”

Thomas was a resident of Pocket E of GTB Enclave. His mother works as a nurse. In another incident, a 50-year-old man died due to electrocution in north Delhi. Police said the man died after he came in contact with a live wire at a cycle market on Esplanade Road. Police said the body has been shifted to Sabzi Mandi mortuary.

