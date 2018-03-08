Delhi teen on joyride rams car into autorickshaw, its driver killed

Police said the car was registered under the name of boy’s father, who is a businessman in northeast Delhi. Police said the car was registered under the name of boy’s father, who is a businessman in northeast Delhi.

A car driven by a 17-year-old boy rammed into an auto-rickshaw, killing its driver, near Tolstoy Marg Thursday morning, police said. The accident happened around 6 am when the teenager, out for a joyride with two friends, was driving towards northeast Delhi from Connaught Place. The three boys have also suffered injuries.

“The boy was driving a Maruti Ciaz car with two of his friends. As they reached Tolstoy Marg, their car collided with an autorickshaw coming from the other side on a turn. The auto driver, identified as Shiv Shankar Mahato, and the three boys in the car got injured. All were taken to RML hospital where doctors declared Mahato brought dead while two of the boys are recuperating,” said a police officer.

Police said the boy has been booked under various sections of the IPC, including 304 A (causing death by negligence), at Barakhamba Police Station. “As of now he is in hospital, he will be produced in court later,” the officer said.

Police said the car was registered in the name of the boy’s father, who is a businessman in northeast Delhi. The father will also be booked under the Motor Vehicles Act. Police said both the vehicles have been seized.

