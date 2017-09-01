Delhi: Teen killed by friend in fight over whitener, instigator too held Cops say

DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere said the police were informed that a teenager was attacked with a bottle. (Representational Image) DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere said the police were informed that a teenager was attacked with a bottle. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police has apprehended a juvenile and arrested another person for allegedly killing a teenager in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar following a fight over sharing correctional fluid.

DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere said the police were informed that a teenager was attacked with a bottle. “By the time police reached Hindu Rao Hospital, the 16-year-old victim, identified as Shahrukh, had succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” he said. The victim was a resident of Kabir Nagar, he added.

Police have recorded the statement of victim’s mother, who was an eyewitness in the incident. She has reportedly told police that she was at home about 11:45 am when one of their neighbours informed her her that her son Shahrukh was quarrelling with another boy near the railway lines.

“She immediately reached there and found her son on the ground, being beaten up by the accused. After beating him up, the accused picked up a bottle that was lying nearby, broke it and slit his throat with it. The accused was allegedly being instigated by another man,” a police officer said.

The accused then fled the spot, police said, adding that the body has been preserved for postmortem. The victim’s mother claimed that she cried for help but no one came forward, police said. On the basis of her statement, a case of murder has been registered and police have started their investigation.

“The duo had regular fights with each other over sharing whitener,” a senior police officer said. The accused juvenile, also a resident of Kabir Nagar, has told police that he was upset because Shahrukh would never share whitener with him. “Shahrukh, the accused juvenile and his friend were sitting by the Kabir Nagar railway line when suddenly an argument ensued over the issue. After being instigated by his friend, the accused picked up a fight with Shahrukh to exact revenge,” the officer added.

