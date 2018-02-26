Delhi: A year after proposal, Rs 55-cr mid-day meal for senior girls yet to be implemented, says RTI

Scheme was to be extended for girls of classes IX-XII Scheme was to be extended for girls of classes IX-XII

In its outcome budget presented last year, the Delhi government said it would extend the mid-day meal scheme to girl students of classes IX-XII. To meet nutritional requirements, the meal was to include bananas and eggs. The government allocated Rs 55 crore for the scheme, which was to be implemented from July 2017. However, with the academic session set to end, the scheme is yet to be implemented.

A reply to an RTI sent to the Directorate of Education (DoE), on the status of implementation of the scheme, said: “Presently, no funds have been released for providing mid-day meal in classes IX-XII for financial year 2017-18. Scheme is not implemented till date.” The RTI was filed by a social activist from Sangam Vihar on January 25.

During the budget speech, Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia had announced that the scheme will be implemented in 433 schools covering 2,70,000 girls from the 2017-18 academic session.

The mid-day meal scheme was started in 1995 for classes I-VIII. In Delhi, the scheme is in place in 1,030 government schools, with 7,59,000 beneficiaries, and in 178 government-aided schools covering 75,950 children. According to the government, the scheme could not be implemented as they were examining health aspects related to the food. “The eggs were delayed as we feared the spread of salmonella from other states… So we were wondering if we should implement it. I will have to check with the department about bananas,” said Atishi Marlena, advisor to Sisodia.

Under the scheme, vegetarians would get bananas while others would get eggs. In 2016, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) was examining a proposal to extend the scheme up to Class X.

“Children were very excited when they heard about the addition of eggs and bananas in the mid-day meal… and the extension of the nutrition programme to cover girl students of secondary and higher secondary classes in government schools. We were also hopeful that this would address the nutritional deficiencies, considering the dismal nutritional status of adolescents in Delhi,” said Arvind Singh of NGO Matri Sudha, which works in the field of nutrition and education.

An RTI had revealed that between 2014-15 and 2015-16 there was an increase in the number of students suffering from nutritional deficiency and substance abuse. The data, procured through the RTI, showed that in 2015-16, there were 33,438 children with nutritional deficiency as against 15,212 in 2014-15.

