Delhi school girl’s suicide: Demands for CBI probe grow louder

Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj held a press conference at his residence Friday on the suicide of a Class IX student of Ahlcon Public School. Also on the stage were classical dancers such as Saswati Sen, and the

15-year-old’s family.

The girl was found hanging at her Noida home on March 20, with the family alleging that “two teachers from the school touched her inappropriately and failed her in Science and Social Science”. No arrest has been made so far. On Thursday, the families of students from the school had protested, demanding prompt action.

“I taught her father Kathak and watched her grow up in front of me. I never thought she could take such a step. Woh toh chhoti si gudiya thi… we support the family’s appeal for a CBI inquiry,” said Maharaj (80).

Sen, who taught the girl Kathak intermittently over the last few years, said, “From day one, school authorities have maintained a neglectful attitude. No one has visited the family.”

Noida Police officers said they have questioned several teachers. Police now plan to go through answer sheets of the girl to ascertain if she had been failed on purpose.

“We have found that at least six teachers sometimes mark each answer sheet, and they aren’t aware of which student they are marking,” said SP (City) Arun Kumar Singh.

