Delhi Sangam Vihar road rage: 3 held for assaulting two IAF men, stealing ID card

The accused in police custody The accused in police custody

Three persons who allegedly robbed and assaulted two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on Thursday afternoon were arrested Saturday night. Police said the incident took place in southeast Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area after their motorbike brushed past the accused’s car. The assault was recorded by an onlooker on his phone.

The video, which went viral on social media, purportedly shows the IAF personnel in uniform being roughed up in front of at least 50 people, none of whom came to their rescue. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Romil Baaniya said based on a complaint lodged by one of the officers, Sujay Kumar Sikandar, they have arrested three persons, identified as Nitin Gupta, Isa and Neeraj.

Sikandar, a corporal posted at the IAF station in Tughlakabad, had filed a complaint at the Sangam Vihar police station. Police said preliminary investigation has revealed that Gupta is a milk supplier in Malviya Nagar, Isa a store keeper at a hotel in Mehrauli and Neeraj a bouncer at a nightclub in Vasant Vihar. According to police, Sikandar and his colleague were returning to the IAF station on his bike when he accidentally brushed past the car.

No outrage to Airforce official is being beaten openly in Delhi. Only Jawaans posted in Kashmir have respect?? @pankhuripathak pic.twitter.com/Vq2fN7oPy3 — Utkarsh Lavaniya (@WriterUtkarsh_) April 21, 2017

“Sikandar informed police that his motorcycle had brushed past a Maruti Swift. The vehicle overtook and stopped them on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near Batra Hospital. Two persons got out of the car and started assaulting him and his colleague, after hurling abuses at them. Soon, a Santro arrived at the spot and a third man joined the attackers. They slapped Sikandar and robbed him of his identity card and the bike’s registration certificate. They then fled the spot,” an officer said.

In the 33-second clip, some men can be seen abusing the IAF man and forcibly taking off his helmet. One of the assailants, wearing a blue t-shirt, is purportedly seen slapping and punching the personnel, besides tearing his uniform. “We have recovered all the articles they stole from Sikandar and have seized the car in which the two accused were travelling,” Baaniya said.

Police said a case of robbery, rash driving and physical assault was registered against unidentified attackers, and an investigation in the matter is underway. “Police located some eyewitnesses, who provided them with the registration numbers of both cars, following which police tracked down the accused,” Baaniya added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now