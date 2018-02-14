Will make massive investment to improve roads, drainage system: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party government today completed its third year in the office today. (PTI Photo) The Aam Aadmi Party government today completed its third year in the office today. (PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi government will make “massive investment” to improve the condition of roads and develop drainage system across the national capital. Addressing a gathering here on the third anniversary of the inauguration of his government, Kejriwal said separate fund would be earmarked for the purpose in the upcoming budget.

He said road and drainage related works will be completed in all areas including unauthorised colonies by the end of this year, a PTI reports said. “Education, health and sewer will continue to be our top priority this year. But we will also make massive investment on repair of roads and construction of streets, drainage…

READ: Arvind Kejriwal on three years of AAP govt: Corruption in Delhi down since we came to power

“We will set aside funds in the budget (2018-19 for the purpose),” the chief minister said. The Aam Aadmi Party government today completed its third year in the office today. Three years back, the party had stormed to power, winning 67 of 70 seats.

There are around 1,600 unauthorised colonies in Delhi and in several of them, drainage system is yet to be developed. People living in unauthorised colonies play a vital role in deciding the fate of political parties in elections.

Soon after coming to power, the Kejriwal government had announced the decision to allow registration of property in unauthorised colonies but the process is now stuck.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App