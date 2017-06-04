Delhi Police want legal advisors to build watertight cases

Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik (File Photo) Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik (File Photo)

IN A bid to expedite investigation of “heinous” cases, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has asked Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to appoint legal advisors in all 13 districts. This is meant to help Investigation Officers in the cases from Day 1 and ensure watertight chargesheets are filed.

Sources told The Indian Express that Patnaik made the suggestion and elaborated on his plan with a presentation in front of L-G Baijal and Chief Secretary M M Kutty during a recent crime review meet. “The presentation was showed by one of the special commissioners of police (law and order).

Police told LG Baijal that the IOs were not able to file substantial chargesheets in a number of cases as one IO handles approximately 100 cases. Hence, it has become difficult to prepare watertight cases against the accused. Usually, the IOs prepare the challan (chargesheet) two days before submitting it in court.

As this procedure is slow, many accused get a benefit during trials,” sources said. “Apart from appointing a legal advisor, police have also advised the L-G to increase the number of public prosecutors,” sources said. Patnaik, in his presentation before Baijal and Kutty, also raised the issue of disposal of case property. He informed Baijal that there is only one district nazir, in charge of case properties, in the city.

All malkhana in-charges submit their case properties to the same person. However, the requests of the malkhana in-charges are often denied due to space crunch. “A proposal to decentralise the working of the district nazir has been floated many a times in keeping with the increased workload on him, and given that the city has expanded both in population and habitation. However, nothing has been done by the Delhi government,” sources said.

Patnaik has now suggested appointment of district nazir for each district.

