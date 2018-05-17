Delhi Police summon Arvind Kejriwal over ‘assault’ on Chief Secretary

Police raided Kejriwal’s home on February 23. (Express photo) Police raided Kejriwal’s home on February 23. (Express photo)

The Delhi Police has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after issuing a notice to him under Section 160 of the CrPC, asking him to join the ongoing investigation into the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

The notice was issued almost four months after Prakash alleged he was beaten up during a meeting at Kejriwal’s house on February 19. Police had arrested two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, who were later released on bail. They had also conducted a search operation on February 23 at the Chief Minister’s residence in Civil Lines to recover CCTV footage. They had seized the hard disk with the CCTV footage, and a forensic report of its contents is awaited.

Additional DCP (North district) Harendra Singh confirmed that a notice had been issued under Section 160 of the CrPC to Kejriwal, asking him to join the investigation around 11 am Friday. “We have given him the option to choose the location for questioning — either his residence or office,” Singh said.

Sources said the decision to summon Kejriwal was taken after discussing the matter with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, where the investigation officer and Singh briefed him about the developments in the case, and how important it was to question Kejriwal. “As of now, all 11 MLAs who have been questioned have claimed that no one physically assaulted Prakash,” a police source said.

Sources said police have prepared a list of about 45 questions which they are going to ask the Chief Minister, including why he called Prakash for a meeting so late at night, and whether he has called such a late-night meeting in the past. A source said, “After completing Kejriwal’s questioning, they are likely to summon his deputy Manish Sisodia, who was also present in the meeting when the alleged incident took place.’

In his 164 CrPC statement to police, Kejriwal’s advisor V K Jain had earlier said, “I left home around 11.30 pm from Maharani Bagh and reached the CM’s residence at midnight. I went inside the washroom, but when I came back, I saw two Khan and Jarwal physically assaulting Prakash, and asking him why he was not working… They were pushing him and threatening him, pressing his chin. Following this incident, his spectacles fell.”

Police have so far questioned 11 MLAs who were present at Kejriwal’s residence at the time. The CM’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar was also questioned last month, after which police had claimed there may have been a “pre-planned conspiracy” to attack Prakash at the CM’s house.

