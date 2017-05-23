Delhi Police, FRRO detain 20 foreigners for ‘staying illegally’

In a joint operation, Delhi Police and the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office (FRRO) detained 20 foreigners, including a minor, who were staying in south Delhi illegally. After inputs from the FRRO, the south district police conducted raids in Vasant Kunj and Malviya Nagar early Monday. Over 100 police personnel, supervised by an assistant commissioner of police, carried out the exercise, police said. Twenty foreigners — 19 women and a child — belonging to different central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan were detained, police sources said.

“They had entered India without proper travel documents. They were handed over to the FRRO for further action as our assistance was sought only to detain them,” said a police officer, adding they had no clue how many of foreigners were staying there illegally. “That is why we had to take 100 personnel,” he said.

“We found that one of the houses where the foreign nationals were staying belonged to a former constable, who had availed of voluntary retirement service,” sources said. Additional DCP South Chinmoy Biswal, meanwhile, said legal action is being initiated against the owners of the houses where these foreigners were staying without valid documents.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now