Delhi Police arrests man for duping 300 with promise of jobs at Patanjali

Police said the Cyber Cell of northwest district had received a complaint from Patanjali’s sales manager, stating that the company had received several calls from people alleging they were cheated by some fake call centres operating in the capital. (File Photo) Police said the Cyber Cell of northwest district had received a complaint from Patanjali’s sales manager, stating that the company had received several calls from people alleging they were cheated by some fake call centres operating in the capital. (File Photo)

Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly duping over 300 people on the pretext of providing them jobs in Patanjali Ayurved Limited, police said. Police said the Cyber Cell of northwest district had received a complaint from Patanjali’s sales manager, stating that the company had received several calls from people alleging they were cheated by some fake call centres operating in the capital.

“They used to call job aspirants for interviews, charge them a security fee of Rs 1,500-2,000 each and gave them offer letters. After that, they used to sever contact with them,” a senior police officer privy to the details of the case said.

“A case was registered, and a team was formed under the supervision of ACP (operations) Anil Kumar Yadav and Inspector Arun Kumar. They have identified the alleged call centre — Smart HR Zone — operating from the Commercial Complex in Pitampura’s Sukhlal Market area. The call centre was found closed during investigation. With the help of technical surveillance, the kingpin, Narendra Kumar, a resident of Azadpur, was nabbed. Further investigation is underway to unearth the whole racket,” said Vijayanta Arya, Additional DCP (northwest district).

According to police, the accused used to work in a consultancy firm, and started cheating people due to financial constraints. “He had hired six telecallers, who managed phone calls. The victims got to know about the company through newspaper advertisements and job portals. Aspirants used to contact the company through emails or phone calls, following which, they were called for an interview,” the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that the firm had cheated more than 300 jobs seekers using the company’s fake email address. “They used to lure job seekers with the prospects of employment at Patanjali, and charged a fixed amount as a security fee. The main accused used to work under a fake name — Gaurav Kumar,” the officer said, adding that he also cheated people by promising them jobs at other companies as well.

Police have recovered seven mobile phones, one laptop, one register, ID proofs, bank passbooks and some documents of the alleged company. “He used to start fake companies every two months, and after he was successful in cheating people in the area, he would shut the company and start a new one. At present, he was in the middle of setting up a new company in Mukundpur,” a police source said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App