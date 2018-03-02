Delhi: Man stabbed more than 50 times by bike-borne assailants in Khanpur

The police have said that they are examining the CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the accused. (Representational Image) The police have said that they are examining the CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the accused. (Representational Image)

A man in his late 20s was stabbed more than fifty times, then assaulted with iron rods by bike-borne men in south Delhi’s Khanpur area on Thursday, police said. According to the police, the victim identified as Ashish is grievously injured in the assault and is currently recuperating at a local hospital, where the doctors said his condition is serious.

In the meantime, police have started investigations into the case after family members of the victim registered their complaint at a local police station. The police have said that they are examining the CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the accused. “There were a dozen men on bikes who had cornered Ashish and chased him down a street close to his house. We have formed several teams to ascertain their identity,” said a police officer.

According to police, the assault, which has been captured on camera took place around 4 pm on Thursday. Ashish was on his way back home after he was running some errands during the day and later visited the local gym.

The footage shows Ashish, in a black shirt, being stopped by two men and within minutes, ten more bikes, one after the other, with two men on each, zipped in and surrounded Ashish.

For the next ten minutes, Ashish is assaulted with rods and then stabbed multiple times. The eyewitnesses have told the police that the passers-by did not intervene as many of them were scared by the large number of bikers. Later, the CCTV footage shows the men fleeing with rods and knives in their hands, as Ashish fell on the road.

“The locals had taken Ashish to a local hospital. He was immediately attended by the doctors. His condition is very fragile right now. The doctors have been treating him for more than two dozen stab wounds. We can not say exactly how many times he was attacked,” the officer said.

The police have questioned family members and close neighbours of Ashish to ascertain the motive of the assault. The police have gathered local intelligence which points to previous fights with the accused persons. “The locals have said that Ashish was involved in a fight with some local boys earlier in the neighbourhood. We are yet to find out what had caused the previous fight,” the officer said.

The police was also told that Ashish had stopped the men from assaulting a boy from throwing balloons at them earlier, claims which are yet to be corroborated, police said.

