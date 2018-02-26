Work with officers, keep them on your side: Mamata’s advice to Delhi CM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has communicated to her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal that he “must work alongside bureaucrats”, and that the ongoing tussle with officers following the alleged assault on Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash “had to be resolved quickly”, sources said.

Sources claimed that Banerjee had communicated to the CM after the police search at his home. The source said, “She communicated that Kejriwal has to work along with everyone, keep the bureaucrats on his side in order to ensure that the government functioning isn’t hampered. To quarrel with them to the extent that they begin boycotting meetings is to fall into the trap of the BJP.”

The source added, “She maintained that any hype in this issue can’t benefit the party or its politics, and that arguments in all issues will have a negative impact.”

In December 2015, when the CBI had raided Kejriwal’s office over the corruption allegations against his principal secretary Rajendra Kumar, Banerjee had come out in his support. “Sealing of a Chief Minister’s office is unprecedented. I am shocked,” she had said on Twitter. Seven minutes later, Kejriwal had replied to Banerjee and said, “Mamata Di. This is undeclared emergency.”

A senior TMC leader said, “The fact that Mamata Banerjee who is always in support of Kejriwal has not uttered a word is important. No one, not the spokesperson for the party or a senior leader, has said anything on the issue… Kejriwal has to work with bureaucrats, it is not always going to be easy, but it has to be done.”

Party leaders added that Banerjee’s “silence” was also linked to apprehensions about her own bureaucrats. “Extending support to Kejriwal on this issue would result in officers in Bengal being up in arms,” a leader said.

TMC spokespersons refused to comment on the issue.

