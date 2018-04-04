Delhi: No toilets under Swachh Bharat since its inception

The report maintained that the AAP government had not allocated mission funds to implementing agencies as per their requirements. (Representational Image) The report maintained that the AAP government had not allocated mission funds to implementing agencies as per their requirements. (Representational Image)

No toilets were constructed in Delhi since the inception of the Swachh Bharat Mission two-and-a-half years ago, with funds to the tune of Rs 40.31 crore lying “idle”, a report by the the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), tabled in the Delhi Assembly Tuesday, said.

The report maintained that the AAP government had not allocated mission funds to implementing agencies as per their requirements. The implementing agencies, including the three MCDs and DUSIB, received Rs 40.31 crore under the Mission, including Rs 10.08 crore as state share, but the entire fund remained unutilised as of March, 2017.

In February, The Indian Express had first reported that of the total Rs 14,986.88 lakh which was released, only Rs 7,487.68 lakh had been utilised till December 31, 2017. Of this, the North MCD accounts for approximately 48 per cent of the total unutilised funds.

The CAG report said, “The NDMC, SDMC and DJB did not assess the requirement of household toilets, but the Mission funds totalling Rs 16.92 crore was released to them for construction of household toilets.”

The report added that the auditing body said DUSIB, responsible for making slums and JJ clusters in the city open defecation free, did not receive the state share from the Delhi government. The CAG added that beneficiaries of unauthorised colonies were not considered for construction of household toilets under the Mission.

