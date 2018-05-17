Delhi: Mission Buniyaad starts with hunger pangs

The scheme aims to help under-performing students by dividing them in different groups. (Representational Image) The scheme aims to help under-performing students by dividing them in different groups. (Representational Image)

Mission Buniyaad, aimed at giving special focus to Class III-V children weak at studies during summer holidays, started on May 11 — but students at several schools under the South corporation are not getting any food. The reason: quotation for the tender to provide food to students was issued four days after it was launched.

A copy of the quotation notice accessed by The Indian Express, dated May 15, reads, “South DMC is organising Buniyaad programme for students of primary schools. Quotations are invited for providing refreshments to 1 lakh students of SDMC. Bidders may drop their quotation by May 18.”

“The quotation will be opened on May 18, following which work order will be issued. Since it is a matter of giving food to children, there will be inspection on the way the selected company gives food. This will take at least a week. For now, schools have been told to give refreshments to students who can pay Rs 10 for it. There is no separate fund,” a official in South MCD school said.

An earlier order issued by the South corporation before the launch, to principals and other officials, stated that either mid-day meal or snacks will be provided.

SDMC director of education, J L Gupta, said, “We have sped up the process of tendering and children will be given refreshments soon. Till then, school administrations have been asked to give refreshments at Rs 10 per student.” The scheme aims to help under-performing students by dividing them in different groups.

