Delhi: Minor girls suffer burns after car catches fire

TWO MINOR sisters received severe burns after a car they were playing in caught fire in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area on Thursday morning. Police said the Swift was parked in the parking lot in front of their house, and the family was inside. Police suspect that a lighter or some inflammable substance kept in the car caused the blaze. The family told police that the cousins, Dipanshi (3) and Rakshita (2), liked to sit in the car and play. On Thursday morning, their grandfather, Hanuman Prasad (61), left the girls to play in the car and went to have a bath.

A few minutes later, their grandmother looked out of the window and noticed smoke coming out of the car. She rushed out of the house and found the car on fire and the girls yelling for help. She immediately raised an alarm and called her husband and her two sons, Mohit and Manoj, who were on the first floor. Police said the family broke open the windows and pulled the girls out of the car. The girls were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital from where they were referred to Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi.

While Dipanshi received 60 per cent burns, Rakshita received 55 per cent burn injuries. The girls are admitted in the burns ward, an officer said. Doctors said they are in critical condition. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) M N Tiwari told The Indian Express that a probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. “A team from the forensic department visited the spot and collected evidence. The exact cause of the fire will be known once the forensic report comes out,” Tiwari said. Sources said police suspect the girls could have been playing with a lighter kept in the car. Prima facie police have ruled out the possibility of the engine catching fire. Police, however, are investigating the case from all aspects.

