Delhi Metro to start heritage walks on weekends

The Heritage Line was launched in May.

After inaugurating the Heritage Line in May, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has now initiated ‘Heritage Walks’ in collaboration with the group, Delhi Walks. Over weekends, commuters who sign up for these will get to explore various parts of the city and the heritage that exists there.

Delhi Walks was started in 2009 by Sachin Bansal with the aim of helping tourists and locals understand and explore heritage and culture of the city. The first walk from the series is on August 5, titled ‘An Empire’s Tale through the Blooming Red’, and takes one to Red Fort, from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

On August 6, there is ‘Masjid-e-Jahanuma’, under which experts will take patrons across the Walled City to explore the architecture, from 9 am to 10 am. On August 12, as a part of ‘Sair-o-Shahjahanabad’, those who sign up will be able to explore the streets and food of Chandni Chowk. The walks are priced at Rs 500.

A DMRC statement said, “Special heritage walks will be organised on weekends in the old Delhi areas to display the centuries-old heritage and culture of these areas. The walks will start from the Delhi Metro stations in the vicinity to portray the unique amalgamation of the old world charm of these areas with the modern Metro system of the city.”

