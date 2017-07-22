Delhi Metro staff threaten to go on strike from Monday

The staff had held protests between April 17 and June 2 The staff had held protests between April 17 and June 2

The non-executive staff of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have threatened a “complete shutdown” on Monday, if their demands on pay parity are not met. They also demanded that action taken against some protesting employees be reversed.

While the DMRC has denied reports of the protests impacting train operations, Anil Kumar Mahato, the secretary of the staff council, said protesting non-executive staff of the DMRC have started sit-ins at different stations, including Dwarka, Yamuna Bank, Badarpur, Shahdara, Qutub Minar and Vishwavidyalaya.

Explaining the reason behind their protest, staff members said they were promised that their pay scales would be increased back in 2015. “Now, more than two years later, the salary has seen no change. We were schedule C employees then and we are still getting the same pay,” added Mahato, who represents about 3,000 permanent non-executive (operations) staff, including train operators, line staff and station staff.

A spokesperson for the DMRC countered, “In the face of the fact that the recommendations of the Third Pay Commission have been accepted by the government and orders are to be issued any time, it is not an opportune moment to press for their demand for revision of pay scales at this juncture. All pay-related issues shall be dealt with shortly after issue of orders by the government.”

The spokesperson added that action taken by the DMRC against employees was “purely incidental to the individuals and the attempt… to push for their personal agenda, and to invoke others to cause disruption is uncalled for.”

After they held protests between April 17 and June 2, DMRC issued showcause notices to 15 staff, including Mahato, and cancelled their annual increments.

