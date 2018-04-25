Delhi Metro to raise parking fee from May

The hike will cover four-wheelers, two-wheelers as well as bicyles. (Representational Image) The hike will cover four-wheelers, two-wheelers as well as bicyles. (Representational Image)

Delhi Metro on Wednesday announced its decision to raise parking rates across categories from May 1, drawing flak from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

DMRC, in a statement said the hike was necessary to “rationalize” the parking charges in view of “higher charges” by the municipal corporations.

The hike will cover four-wheelers, two-wheelers as well as bicyles. In case of four-wheelers, one will have to pay Rs 30, Rs 50 and Rs 60 for parking up to six hours, 12 hours and more than 12 hours respectively. The previous charges were Rs 20, Rs 30 and Rs 40.

The monthly charges for cars and two-wheelers have been raised to Rs 1,200 and Rs 600 from Rs 1,000 and Rs 475 respectively.

The six-hourly, 12-hourly charges for two-wheelers will now be Rs 15 and Rs 25 respectively, up from Rs 10 and Rs 15.

” First fare hike and now parking charges hike. These steps will completely kill Delhi Metro n increase congestion n pollution on roads. Sad,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain also criticised the move. “God knows who is advising Delhi Metro,” he tweeted.

