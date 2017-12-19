Delhi metro train rams into wall during trial run; govt seeks report from DMRC

Metro train rams into the boundary wall of Kalindi Kunj metro depot. Metro train rams into the boundary wall of Kalindi Kunj metro depot.

Six days before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Delhi Metro train crashed into a wall on Tuesday at the Kalindi Kunj depot during a trial run, an official said.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC ) official informed Indian Express that a trial train was moved from the workshop without testing the brake system as a result of which, while the train was moving up the ramp for washing, it rolled back and hit the adjacent boundary wall. The metro train was on a trial run on the new magenta line that was to be opened by PM Modi on December 25. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has sought a report about the accident from DMRC.

Managing Director of DMRC has ordered a high level enquiry into this incident by a committee of three officers. Prima facie it appears to be a case of human error and negligence and appropriate action will be taken after the enquiry, said DMRC.

“A trial train was moved from the workshop without testing the brake system as a result of which, while the train was moving up the ramp for washing, it rolled back and hit the adjacent boundary wall. No person was injured in the incident,” DMRC press release read.

The front portion of the metro train and a stretch of the depot’s boundary wall was damaged. (Photo: ANI) The front portion of the metro train and a stretch of the depot’s boundary wall was damaged. (Photo: ANI)

“As per normal procedure prescribed, when a train enters the workshop, the brakes of the train are decommissioned so that the train and its systems including the brakes can be freely checked. As per procedure, once the train is again re-commissioned, the brakes should have been tested by the maintenance staff in the depot before the train left the shed. The train movement inside the workshop area is done manually and not by the signalling system,” added the press statement.

DMRC informed in the press release that prima facie, it appears the above mentioned procedure was not followed and the person in charge of the train from the maintenance staff also did not check the brakes and proceeded with the train up to the washing plant built on a ramp. While stopping at the ramp, since the brakes were not available, the train rolled back causing this incident.

The front portion of the metro train and a stretch of the depot’s boundary wall was damaged, the official said. There were no casualties, he added.

