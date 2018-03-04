Delhi: Man held with live bullets at Botanical Garden Metro station

The passenger could not furnish legal permission or license for the ammunition, they added. (Representational Image) The passenger could not furnish legal permission or license for the ammunition, they added. (Representational Image)

A 21-year-old man was apprehended on Sunday at the Botanical Garden Metro station here for allegedly carrying two live bullets in his bag, officials said. CISF personnel apprehended R Tiwari, a resident of Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh after the luggage scanner at the Metro station detected the bullets inside his bag at about 1 pm, they said.

The man was handed over to the local police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team for further investigation, officials said. The passenger could not furnish legal permission or license for the ammunition, they added.

Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by the law.

