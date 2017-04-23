Delhi: Man dies after falling into pit dug by BSES

The victim Ravi Kumar; the pit into which he fell. (Source: Express Photo) The victim Ravi Kumar; the pit into which he fell. (Source: Express Photo)

A 30-year-old driver died after he fell into a seven-feet deep pit, dug by the BSES for installing streetlight cables in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area. Police sources said the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The man, identified as Ravi Kumar, did not see the pit as there were no barricades or fencing around it. The incident came to light at about 2.20 am, when a passerby spotted a man lying inside the pit and raised an alarm. Police said Kumar was taken to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital in Malviya Nagar where doctors declared him brought dead. Sources said he had sustained a head injury during the fall. Following the incident, the BSES issued an official statement and termed it “unfortunate”.

“In an unfortunate incident in Sangam Vihar, a person died last night, apparently after falling into a pit dug by a contractor to lay cables. Our condolences are with the family of the deceased. We are cooperating with police in the investigations. Meanwhile, our internal accident enquiry committee is also investigating the case,” BSES said in the statement. According to a family member, Kumar was the lone bread winner in his family, comprising his parents, wife and two children.

On Friday night, when he was returning from work, he fell into the pit near his house, a relative said. “When he did not come till late night, we launched a search. He was not picking up his phone as well. In the meantime, a neighbour informed us that Kumar was found lying in a pit. We rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital,” said Ravi’s father, Munna Lal. A neighbour, Brijpal, said the pit was dug eight days ago.

“There is no fencing and no security tape around it. Today too, one person was about to fall into the pit. No action has been taken by the agency despite a man losing his life,” he said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), Chinmoy Biswal, told The Indian Express that police have registered a case against unknown persons at the Neb Sarai police station. Police have questioned the labourers and the contractor, who were working on the installation of cables, and have also questioned BSES officials on the matter, sources said.

