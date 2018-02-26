Delhi: Man barges into house, attacks woman with knife

Enraged over the fact that his engagement was broken off, a man barged into the house of a 21-year-old woman and attacked her with a knife in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri on Saturday evening, police said. Police said the accused, Lucky, locked the woman inside the kitchen and inflicted minor cuts on her.

The woman was eventually rescued by her family members, who broke open the door. “When we entered the kitchen, the floor was smeared in blood. Lucky was holding my daughter’s hair and attacking her with the knife,” the father said.

Police said the accused has been arrested and a case under IPC sections of attempt to murder has been registered at Sultanpuri police station. Police claimed that the accused wanted to “murder the woman” and “teach her family a lesson” for breaking off their engagement.

The woman’s father said, “I had broken off the engagement as we found that he was involved in some criminal activities. But Lucky started harassing my daughter. ”

Police said the woman sustained injuries to her neck, face, and hands, and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

