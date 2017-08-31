Delhi: Man accused of raping JNU student granted bail

Delhi Police had booked Ratan under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and had chargesheeted him in the alleged rape case. (File) Delhi Police had booked Ratan under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and had chargesheeted him in the alleged rape case. (File)

A fast-track court Wednesday granted bail to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Anmol Ratan, accused of raping a 28-year-old PhD student last year.

Granting him bail, Additional Sessions Judge Anu Grover Baliga directed him not to enter the university campus or leave the country without permission. The court also directed him not to influence witnesses or tamper evidence related to the case. Ratan’s lawyers sought bail on the ground that accused will follow every condition imposed by the court. The court also asked Ratan to furnish a bail bond.

Senior advocate Rajiv Mohan, who appeared for Ratan, had argued that there were contradictions in the allegations levelled by the victim. The court had earlier denied bail to the accused. Delhi Police had booked Ratan under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and had chargesheeted him in the alleged rape case.

The woman had approached police and filed a rape complaint on August 20, 2016, alleging that Ratan, also a PhD student, took her to his hostel room on the pretext of giving her a copy of the movie, Sairat. She alleged that he offered her a drink which was spiked and raped her after she fell unconscious. The complainant claimed that the accused threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

Last year, the accused’s lawyer had argued that the complaint was a result of a “political rivalry” as Ratan belonged to the AISA and had “ideological differences” with the complainant. After the alleged rape case, the AISA had expelled Anmol Ratan from its primary membership. In a statement, the students’ organisation had said, “We will reflect on and deal with this issue with all firmness it deserves.”

